Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 179.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 606,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,567,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, insider Kurt Lefevere sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.17, for a total transaction of $474,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,240.54. This represents a 50.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $181,706.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,811.50. This represents a 45.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,842,604. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $294.70 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $227.53 and a one year high of $341.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

