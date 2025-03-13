Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $27,171,338.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total transaction of $27,171,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,171,972. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $30,413,470.05.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $27,687,764.85.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75.

On Monday, January 6th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $29,129,902.90.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $28,259,905.80.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $7.17 on Thursday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,658,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,963. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Airbnb by 72.2% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 40.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 716,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after buying an additional 207,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.