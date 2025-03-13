Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Down 42.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) dropped 42.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 5,856,111 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 937,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Alphamin Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$426.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.