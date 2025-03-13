AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Freedom were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Freedom in the third quarter worth $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freedom in the third quarter worth $213,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Freedom by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freedom in the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Freedom by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom Trading Down 1.5 %

Freedom stock opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.44. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $164.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Freedom

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 14.99%.

In related news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $2,378,490.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,011.78. This trade represents a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Wotczak sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,725,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,920. This trade represents a 15.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.