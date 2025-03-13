American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $220,983,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,753,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,902,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,866,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $80,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.4 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $102.96 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $109.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.