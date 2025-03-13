Amundi Has $51.47 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,676 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.54% of LKQ worth $51,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,733,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $40,363,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 451.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,210,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 492,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,356.68. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,300 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

