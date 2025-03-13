Analysts Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Target Price at $53.29

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 420.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

