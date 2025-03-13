Analysts Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Target Price at $53.29

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group
Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.