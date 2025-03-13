Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.19. Aris Mining shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 189,917 shares trading hands.

Aris Mining Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.28 million, a P/E ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aris Mining by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aris Mining by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aris Mining by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Aris Mining by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aris Mining by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

