Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.67 and last traded at $39.63. 475,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 490,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.