Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $202.98 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

