Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Up 44.4% – Still a Buy?

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) traded up 44.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,227,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,297% from the average session volume of 87,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77.
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.
