Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Trading Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,399,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,422% from the average daily volume of 91,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.
