Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.52 and last traded at $41.73. 26,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 61,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATLC shares. B. Riley raised shares of Atlanticus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 393.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 158.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Atlanticus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

