authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Announces Earnings Results

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. authID had a negative net margin of 1,702.46% and a negative return on equity of 89.02%.
authID Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of AUID stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,708. authID has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.
