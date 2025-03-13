authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Announces Earnings Results

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. authID had a negative net margin of 1,702.46% and a negative return on equity of 89.02%.

authID Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AUID stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,708. authID has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

About authID

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

