Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 6,129 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

