Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $20.70 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

