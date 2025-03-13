Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 38,202 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PRFZ stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $45.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

