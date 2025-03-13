Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,569,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 48,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $151.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.49. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

