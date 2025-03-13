Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,023,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed stock opened at $588.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $512.12 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $556.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

