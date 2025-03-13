B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 10,711,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 32,123,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

