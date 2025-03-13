Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 178.50 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.31). 272,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 316,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.36).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 186.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 20,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £39,856.60 ($51,627.72). Also, insider Seema Paterson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,100 ($24,740.93). 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 – 65 companies.

