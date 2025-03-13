Balanced Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

