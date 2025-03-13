Balanced Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 17.3% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Balanced Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $39,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 286,795 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 146,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

