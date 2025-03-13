Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 203 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $461.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

