Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 1,135,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

