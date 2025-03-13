BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the February 13th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BBB Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TBBB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.57. 168,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BBB Foods has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BBB Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145,056 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of BBB Foods by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in BBB Foods by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

