Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry Acquires 13,500 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) CEO Corie S. Barry purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at $27,620,637.60. The trade was a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.23. 3,381,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 88.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,971,908,000 after acquiring an additional 191,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $562,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $514,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $436,210,000 after acquiring an additional 239,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $328,136,000 after acquiring an additional 459,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.