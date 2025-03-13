Best Grocery Stocks To Research – March 13th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, and Target are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that operate in the grocery retail industry, specializing in the sale of food and household products. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to a market sector influenced by consumer spending habits and economic trends, making them an important component of many diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $35.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $892.00. 2,065,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $395.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $990.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $944.52. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,281,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,863,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $8.01 on Thursday, reaching $503.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $518.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.97 and a 200 day moving average of $466.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.61. 7,633,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,528,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,099,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,208. Target has a 52-week low of $104.03 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Featured Articles