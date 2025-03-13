Best Toy Stocks Worth Watching – March 12th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, Burlington Stores, Dollar General, Kroger, and Best Buy are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares in companies that are often viewed as more of a speculative play than a solid investment, drawing investors seeking high volatility and rapid, sometimes unpredictable, price movements. These stocks are typically driven more by market sentiment and mood rather than the underlying financial fundamentals of the company, making them attractive to traders who enjoy the thrill of rapid ups and downs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.71. 17,084,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,799,196. The company has a market cap of $688.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $928.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $990.22 and a 200-day moving average of $944.64. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $412.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $4.70 on Wednesday, reaching $108.06. 4,801,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,628. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a 52 week low of $108.49 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $12.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.61. 992,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

NYSE DG traded down $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.72. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE:KR traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,334. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. Kroger has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $68.51.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE:BBY traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,836. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.32. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71.

