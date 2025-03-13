Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) received a C$8.00 target price from research analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.04.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.
