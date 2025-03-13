Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Trading Up 12.1% – Still a Buy?

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) shot up 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.94. 448,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,226,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.63%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

