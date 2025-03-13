BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 134.4% in February

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CII stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $18.47. 112,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,512. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $21.14.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
