BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 134.4% in February

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CII stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $18.47. 112,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,512. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $21.14.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 89.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

