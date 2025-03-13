BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $515.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.12.

ADBE opened at $393.45 on Thursday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.54. The company has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

