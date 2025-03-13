Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.01 and last traded at $96.58, with a volume of 20076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $129.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

