Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $62.85 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,356 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $62,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $471.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.94. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

