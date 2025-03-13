Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183,485 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,024,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,149,000 after acquiring an additional 264,962 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 31,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.2% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $169.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock worth $17,901,024 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

