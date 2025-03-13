Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 35,985 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,985 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 487,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 302,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $689.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $696.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $841.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

