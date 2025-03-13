Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Announces Earnings Results

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Bridger Aerospace Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 749,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,022. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $94.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.