Brokers Set Expectations for Telos’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Telos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.90. Telos has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Telos by 27.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 198,676 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 186,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Telos by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,665,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

