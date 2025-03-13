Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.67 and last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 277114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $1,050,670.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,420,806.19. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,403. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Buckle by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

