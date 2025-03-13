Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.96 and last traded at $124.51, with a volume of 548374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

