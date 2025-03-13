Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock Price

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 212.11% from the stock’s current price.

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of ZVRA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,217. The company has a market capitalization of $427.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.98. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,759.96. This represents a 26.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,697.46. This trade represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,773 shares of company stock valued at $674,176 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,139,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after buying an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 135,246 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

