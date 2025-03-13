Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.56 and last traded at C$12.56, with a volume of 213143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.07.

Canada Goose Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.59.

Insider Transactions at Canada Goose

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 7,927 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$110,466.71. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

