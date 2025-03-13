Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.27 and last traded at $96.36, with a volume of 76943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

