Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Update

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OFSTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 11,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,095. Carbon Streaming has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -61.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.