Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Update

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Carbon Streaming Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OFSTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 11,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,095. Carbon Streaming has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -61.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.
About Carbon Streaming
