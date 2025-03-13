Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

CDLX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 6,606,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,559. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $105.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $159,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,365.80. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $32,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,651.92. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,454 shares of company stock worth $391,864 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

