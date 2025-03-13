Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $15.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $402.07 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $290.00 and a 12 month high of $445.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.