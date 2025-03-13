Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3153 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a 179.1% increase from Cathay Pacific Airways’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

CPCAY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

About Cathay Pacific Airways

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.