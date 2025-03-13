Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3153 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a 179.1% increase from Cathay Pacific Airways’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance
CPCAY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $7.30.
About Cathay Pacific Airways
