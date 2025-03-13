Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

Century Casinos Stock Down 27.4 %

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

