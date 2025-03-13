Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.62 and last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 156133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.10.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 307.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Century Communities by 34.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Century Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 63,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

